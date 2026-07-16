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Live fact-check: President Donald Trump’s expected address on election security

Elections National
President Donald Trump arrives at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By PolitiFact Staff
July 16, 2026

In a July 16 primetime TV address to the nation, President Donald Trump is expected to focus on voting integrity and foreign interference attempts in the 2020 election, according to news reports. 

PolitiFact has fact-checked many of Trump’s unproven and false assertions about election security and his loss against former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. We will fact-check his speech live tonight starting at 9 p.m. EDT.

Follow our live fact-checks below.

READ: Trump’s speech may focus on 2020 election. Here’s a primer on foreign interference, voting security


Our Sources

See links in live blog.

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Live fact-check: President Donald Trump’s expected address on election security

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